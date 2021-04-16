 Skip to main content
Sioux City Red Cross office moving to downtown office
Home Safety Prepardness

Literature on emergency response and a first aid kit are seen in this photo taken at the American Red Cross office in Sioux City. The chapter announced Friday that it will be relocating its Sioux City office to the MidAmerican Energy Building downtown.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's American Red Cross chapter announced Friday that it will move its office to a downtown office building.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska will close its current location at 4200 War Eagle Drive later this month and reopen in Suite 101 in the MidAmerican Energy Building, 401 Douglas St.

Red Cross officials said the move will help the agency better serve its clients.

WATCH NOW: Knights of Columbus can and bottle drive

"There will be no disruption of services as this move is made, and the community will not see changes in the way the Red Cross delivers services," Tammy Lee, Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska executive director, said in a news release. "To maximize the use of donor dollars, this move will boost efficiency to serve even more people and add to the outcomes of our clients."

Volunteers and staff will continue to provide humanitarian services, including relief for disaster victims, assistance to military families and health and safety training, and continue conducting community blood drives.

