Sioux City Red Cross office moving to downtown office

The American Red Cross of Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska will close its current location at 4200 War Eagle Drive later this month and reopen in Suite 101 in the MidAmerican Energy Building, 401 Douglas St.

"There will be no disruption of services as this move is made, and the community will not see changes in the way the Red Cross delivers services," Tammy Lee, Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska executive director, said in a news release. "To maximize the use of donor dollars, this move will boost efficiency to serve even more people and add to the outcomes of our clients."