Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hires manager

In September, the council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to authorize quarterly $25,000 contributions to the SCRCVB for one year.

Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes will levy a 1 percent fee to finance the SCRCVB. The fee will be in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund. The SCRCVB will recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the 1 percent fee.

Spectra's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson Events Center, told the council that the SCRCVB has been "hard at work." He said the SCRCVB received commitments from North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Woodbury County.

"We're not done yet. We're still working toward a few others, including South Sioux," he said. "We have 10 hotel commitments right now. We're not collecting from all of them quite yet. The contracts start at different times, but they're all in a window of right now."

