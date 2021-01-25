Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hires manager

SIOUX CITY -- Ron Bower was introduced to the Sioux City Council Monday night as the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau's (SCRCVB) destination manager for tourism.
"I'm just looking forward to bringing tourism to Sioux City and to the whole region and just make it profitable for everyone," said Bower, a native of Ohio, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, by the newly created SCRCVB.
The SCRCVB focuses on recruiting new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board will manage the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board will continue to oversee the city-owned venues.
Bower will oversee prospecting new business opportunities through strategic marketing efforts, enhance visitor traffic to the area, and serve as a voice between potential visitors and the industries that host them. Through these efforts and under the direction of the board of directors, Bower will work to enhance Siouxland's footprint in attracting sports tournaments, national meetings and conventions, motor coach groups, destination weddings, and business and leisure travelers.
In September, the council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to authorize quarterly $25,000 contributions to the SCRCVB for one year.
Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes will levy a 1 percent fee to finance the SCRCVB. The fee will be in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund. The SCRCVB will recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the 1 percent fee.
Spectra's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson Events Center, told the council that the SCRCVB has been "hard at work." He said the SCRCVB received commitments from North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Woodbury County.
"We're not done yet. We're still working toward a few others, including South Sioux," he said. "We have 10 hotel commitments right now. We're not collecting from all of them quite yet. The contracts start at different times, but they're all in a window of right now."