Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hires manager

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB), has hired Ron Bower as the newly created destination manager for tourism.
The bureau said in a statement released Monday that Bower, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will oversee prospecting new business opportunities through strategic marketing efforts, enhance visitor traffic to the area, and serve as a voice between potential visitors and the industries that host them, the statement said. Through these efforts and under the direction of the board of directors, Bower will work to enhance Siouxland's footprint in attracting sports tournaments, national meetings and conventions, motor coach groups, destination weddings, and business and leisure travelers, according to the statement.
"The Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is fortunate to have someone of Ron's caliber to build the organization from the ground up," said Andrew Nilges, executive director of North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation and SCRCVB board member. "After an extensive search process, it was clear that Ron is the right person to lead the SCRCVB into the future. The board is confident that Ron's leadership will result in new tourism, events, and economic growth in the Siouxland region."
Bower has been in the tourism industry since 2012, promoting destinations in Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin. He has a Master of Science degree in Marketing and Communications and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, both from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. Bower has also earned several tourism industry certifications including C.T.I.S and C.T.A, as well as numerous tourism marketing awards for social media and blogging. Bower was born and raised in Ohio, relocating to Sioux City in December with his life partner, Tim, and their cat, Kluber. He is a comic book collector, 1980's music and movie buff, and a Cleveland sports fan, according to the statement.
"I am looking forward to promoting the area, building tourism, and making Siouxland a strong regional destination," Bower said in the statement.
In addition to this hiring, the SCRCVB has established several partnerships within the region including The City of Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, with more pending. Hotel membership is in motion with over ten currently enrolled.
"It's an exciting time to be a part of the growth and revitalization of Sioux City," Bower said. "My goal is to continue building tourism and making Siouxland a national destination."