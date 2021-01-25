Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hires manager

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB), has hired Ron Bower as the newly created destination manager for tourism.

The bureau said in a statement released Monday that Bower, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will oversee prospecting new business opportunities through strategic marketing efforts, enhance visitor traffic to the area, and serve as a voice between potential visitors and the industries that host them, the statement said. Through these efforts and under the direction of the board of directors, Bower will work to enhance Siouxland's footprint in attracting sports tournaments, national meetings and conventions, motor coach groups, destination weddings, and business and leisure travelers, according to the statement.

"The Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is fortunate to have someone of Ron's caliber to build the organization from the ground up," said Andrew Nilges, executive director of North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation and SCRCVB board member. "After an extensive search process, it was clear that Ron is the right person to lead the SCRCVB into the future. The board is confident that Ron's leadership will result in new tourism, events, and economic growth in the Siouxland region."