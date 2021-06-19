Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hiring executive director

SIOUX CITY -- The newly formed Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking an executive director to lead and manage daily operations.
Tim Savona, Spectra general manager and an SCRCVB board member, said the bureau is looking to grow. From the get-go, he said the hope was for the SCRCVB to have three employees in its early stages. He said the executive director will be "running the whole operation."
"A lot of CVBs, depending on your city or your town, have anywhere from two to three to 15 employees," Savona said. "It's kind of like a chamber -- you start with one or two and then grow and you grow and you grow. That's kind of where we're at."
In late January, the bureau announced its first hire, Ron Bower, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to serve as destination manager for tourism. Savona said Bower remains in that position.
The SCRCVB focuses on bringing in new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.
Bower's job description consisted of prospecting new business opportunities through strategic marketing efforts, enhancing visitor traffic to the area, and serving as a voice between potential visitors and the industries that host them.
"You can't just hire three overnight, so we started with one to get some roots planted, to build the infrastructure, if you will, to get an updated website, to get an office established with email and phones, to get some collateral created, flyers, activation opportunities at different events," Savona said. "Now, we're looking to add another position that would help carry it forward. We'll see how that goes and, then, hopefully, we can add a third, in time."
The SCRCVB has established several partnerships within the region, including the cities of Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Savona said hotel membership is at roughly 15 and that the bureau is still working on signing up more. He said a new website for the SCRCVB is expected to launch next week.
"We've activated at a number of events around town -- when we had volleyball in February, when we had the NAIA events. Up at the United Sports Academy and the Arena Sport Academy, we have activations in place, so we have a table that's set out with lots of different collateral about the city," he said. "A lot of people come to town and they say, 'What do I do? What do I eat?' That's kind of a resource that we provide -- 'While you're here, here's the various things you can do.'"
Behind the scenes, Savona said the SCRCVB is providing guidance and assistance to "a lot of clients" and has also bid on "a handful" of events. He said two new events are coming to town. One will be held at the Stoney Creek Inn, while the other will take place at Riverside Plaza Hotel.
"We've signed up for and are building out a software that is utilized to bid on events," he said. "These things all take time to unroll. We've only been at it about five months, so the progress has been fantastic."
Last August, the Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to authorize quarterly $25,000 contributions to the SCRCVB for one year.
Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes will levy a 1 percent fee per room to finance the SCRCVB. The SCRCVB will recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the fee.
The fee is in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half of that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund.