Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau hiring executive director

Bower's job description consisted of prospecting new business opportunities through strategic marketing efforts, enhancing visitor traffic to the area, and serving as a voice between potential visitors and the industries that host them.

"You can't just hire three overnight, so we started with one to get some roots planted, to build the infrastructure, if you will, to get an updated website, to get an office established with email and phones, to get some collateral created, flyers, activation opportunities at different events," Savona said. "Now, we're looking to add another position that would help carry it forward. We'll see how that goes and, then, hopefully, we can add a third, in time."

The SCRCVB has established several partnerships within the region, including the cities of Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Savona said hotel membership is at roughly 15 and that the bureau is still working on signing up more. He said a new website for the SCRCVB is expected to launch next week.