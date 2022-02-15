Sioux City Rep. Chris Hall announces retirement from state legislature

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly 12 years after first running for a seat in the Iowa legislature, State Rep. Chris Hall (D- Sioux City) announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will be retiring at the end of 2022.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Sioux City," Hall said in a press release. "For twelve years, I have sought to be a voice of reason and tireless advocate for our community. I’ve sought to represent every voter in my district whether they supported me or not. Public service is not about grabbing a headline. It’s about doing the right thing in the face of headwinds and living by your word."

Hall won his 2010 race for the House District 2 seat against Republican Cate Bryan after five-term State Rep. Roger Wendt, D-Sioux City, opted to not run for re-election. Following that race, the district, which includes a large swath of Sioux City east of Jackson Street and south of County Road C80, was renumbered and became District 13. Hall then had five more wins after that against: Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, Nick Noyes, Sioux City School Board candidate Shaun Broyhill, write-in candidates in 2018 and Ernest Gigaroa in 2020.

The press release announcing Hall's eventual departure summarized his electoral history as "consistently out-performing the top of the Democratic ticket by an average of 24.6 percent."

While in the legislature, the release noted that Hall worked on: pushing for localization of the Iowa Reinvestment Act to help redevelop downtown Sioux City, providing service-disabled veterans with additional support when starting or growing their small business, getting Lyft and Uber to Sioux City and keeping the Targeted Jobs program authorized. The last of those is intended to help Iowa keep pace with neighboring states in the job market by letting businesses in border cities like Sioux City apply for tax credits to relocate or expand in Iowa.

"During his tenure, he has been a leading advocate for working families and taxpayer transparency," Democratic House Leader Jennifer Konfrst, Windsor Heights, said in the release.

Just last week, Hall opted out of the Iowa governor's race. At the time, he said he had concerns about being able to commit the necessary financial resources and didn't believe he had high enough name recognition throughout the state of Iowa.

"Ultimately, the timeline is one that makes it difficult for a candidate to enter this late and be competitive," Hall told the Journal on Feb. 8.

During that same chat, Hall did not officially state his intentions for the 2022 cycle. Instead, he said: "I don’t expect to get too far from public service throughout my life."

Per the press release, Hall's grandfather, Conny Bodine, actually served as Sioux City mayor as well as city manager. His dad, Lin Hall, served as director at the Department of Corrections office in Sioux City for 37 years and his mom, Tina, retired from the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court.

The candidate filing period for the June 7 primary for state and federal offices begins Feb. 28 and end March 18, according to the Iowa Secretary of State.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

