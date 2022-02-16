Sioux City Rep. Chris Hall leaving state legislature at end of 2022

SIOUX CITY -- After a dozen years serving in the Iowa Legislature, Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of this year.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Sioux City," Hall said in a press release. "For twelve years, I have sought to be a voice of reason and tireless advocate for our community. I’ve sought to represent every voter in my district whether they supported me or not. Public service is not about grabbing a headline. It’s about doing the right thing in the face of headwinds and living by your word."

Last week, Hall said he would pass on seeking the Democratic nomination for governor this year, citing concerns about being able to commit the necessary financial resources and saying he didn't believe he had enough name recognition in the state.

Hall won his first term in the House in 2010 against Republican Cate Bryan after five-term State Rep. Roger Wendt, D-Sioux City, opted to not run for re-election. He then won re-election five times. In his news release Tuesday, Hall noted he "consistently out-performing the top of the Democratic ticket by an average of 24.6 percent."

House District 13, which Hall currently represents, covers large chunks of Sioux City's west side. As part of statewide redistricting, the district he lives in has been redrawn and renumbered as District 1 beginning in the 2022 election.

While in the Legislature, Hall noted he pushed for localization of the Iowa Reinvestment Act to help redevelop downtown Sioux City, provided service-disabled veterans with additional support when starting or growing their small business, helped bring the ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber to Sioux City and kept the Targeted Jobs program authorized. The last of those is intended to help Iowa keep pace with neighboring states in the job market by letting businesses in border cities like Sioux City apply for tax credits to relocate or expand in Iowa.

"During his tenure, he has been a leading advocate for working families and taxpayer transparency," Democratic House Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said in the release.

Hall's grandfather, the late Conny Bodine, was a former Sioux City mayor and city manager. His father, Linn Hall, served as director at the Department of Corrections office in Sioux City for 37 years and his mother, Tina, retired from the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court.

No candidates have formally announced for House District 1. The candidate filing period for the June 7 primary for state and federal offices begins Feb. 28 and end March 18, according to the Iowa Secretary of State.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

