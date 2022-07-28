Sioux City resident gets dozens of his snakes back

SIOUX CITY — Dozens of snakes removed from a Sioux City home earlier this month have been returned to their owner.

Parker Moos received his 50 ball pythons on Friday and found a temporary home for them at a rural residence near Lawton, Iowa.

"They're doing pretty good," Moos said. "I'm glad to have them back."

They had been housed at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center since July 11, when animal control officers removed 58 snakes from Moos' townhouse at 4624 Harrison St. after one of the pythons escaped from an enclosure in Moos' home and the owner of the adjoining townhouse found it in her garage and called police.

The ball pythons taken from Moos' home are classified under city code as dangerous animals, but this particular type, which doesn't grow nearly as long or heavy as other pythons, is not dangerous, Moos said. He said ball pythons, which reach a maximum of 5 feet in length and 10 pounds, are docile and will ball up to protect themselves rather than attack humans.

Three boas also were removed, and Moos said he has since traded them for five baby corn snakes. Corn and king snakes are permitted under city ordinances, and 19 remain in Moos' home. Animal control officers initially took seven corn and king snakes and later returned them to Moos.

Moos said he still hopes to see the city's ordinance that currently bans the ball pythons within city limits amended to permit them and certain other types of non venomous snakes -- as Iowa law does -- within city limits. An online petition drive on Change.org has received more than 1,300 signatures. Moos said may circulate a written petition in Sioux City to gather more signatures from city residents to present to the council.

Moos said he's looking into opening a pet store featuring reptiles in the future and learned that his snakes were prohibited within the city while researching pet store ordinances. The pet store plans are likely three or four years away, Moos said, until his baby snakes reach breeding age. He's also sold a few to pay his lawyer and for charges from animal control.

In the meantime, Moos said he checks in on his snakes daily while seeking a more permanent solution -- either getting the city ordinance changed or buying a home outside city limits so he can once again have his pythons with him.

"We'll have to run it like this for a while until we get something to change," he said.