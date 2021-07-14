Sioux City residents asked to complete bike lane study survey

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is inviting Sioux City residents to complete a survey on bike lanes in Sioux City.
The survey assesses priority needs for on-street bicycle facilities in the city. Survey responses will help identify which streets will best meet the needs of connectivity between destinations and gauge the comfort levels for many types of bicycle users. The survey, which will be open until Aug. 5, can be found at tinyurl.com/SiouxCityBikes.
SIMPCO said in a statement that the city values bicycling as a healthy, clean and fun travel choice and constantly strives to improve bicycling conditions. However, the city also recognizes that many residents face various challenges preventing them from bicycling as much as they would like to. To help address these challenges, SIMPCO launched a Bike Lane Study to make bicycling safer, easier and more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.