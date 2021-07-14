 Skip to main content
Sioux City residents asked to complete bike lane study survey
Ron Begnoche, Siouxland Cyclists ride coordinator, rides down Sioux City's first designated bike lane on Leech Avenue, near the intersection of South Fairmount Street, in September. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is inviting Sioux City residents to complete a survey on bike lanes in Sioux City.

The survey assesses priority needs for on-street bicycle facilities in the city. Survey responses will help identify which streets will best meet the needs of connectivity between destinations and gauge the comfort levels for many types of bicycle users. The survey, which will be open until Aug. 5, can be found at tinyurl.com/SiouxCityBikes

SIMPCO said in a statement that the city values bicycling as a healthy, clean and fun travel choice and constantly strives to improve bicycling conditions. However, the city also recognizes that many residents face various challenges preventing them from bicycling as much as they would like to. To help address these challenges, SIMPCO launched a Bike Lane Study to make bicycling safer, easier and more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

