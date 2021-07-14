Sioux City residents asked to complete bike lane study survey

The survey assesses priority needs for on-street bicycle facilities in the city. Survey responses will help identify which streets will best meet the needs of connectivity between destinations and gauge the comfort levels for many types of bicycle users. The survey, which will be open until Aug. 5, can be found at tinyurl.com/SiouxCityBikes .

SIMPCO said in a statement that the city values bicycling as a healthy, clean and fun travel choice and constantly strives to improve bicycling conditions. However, the city also recognizes that many residents face various challenges preventing them from bicycling as much as they would like to. To help address these challenges, SIMPCO launched a Bike Lane Study to make bicycling safer, easier and more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.