Sioux City residents being asked to bag solid waste and recycling materials

  • Updated
  • 0
Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process.

The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. 

"Recently there have been reports of frozen leaves left in trash carts. Loose waste in trash carts will not always come out and may be stuck in the cart," the statement said. "If the collection contractor needs to shake the cart to release the waste, it may cause damage to the cart."

Using bags will keep items from getting stuck to the bottom of carts, according to the city. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

