Sioux City restates guidelines for snow removal, parking

Sioux City residents clean up snowfall

Joy Rode shovels snow off of her driveway at her home on Seger Avenue on Jan. 6, 2021, in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — In preparation for Tuesday's winter weather, the City of Sioux City directed residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing.

The National Weather Service said snow and freezing drizzle were expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation turned into all snow after 9 a.m. Accumulation of around 2 inches was expected, as were wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The city said it would notify residents via website, press releases to media outlets, e-notification and social media platforms when a snow emergency is declared and again once it has ended.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake. Vehicles may begin parking on emergency snow routes again when the snow windrow has been removed from the street and snow has been removed from the parking stalls, or a snow emergency is called off, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, citizens should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even street numbered side of the street on even days of the month during the same time period. No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense. 

Questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police Department Facebook page or siouxcitypolice.com.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

