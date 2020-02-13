Sioux City restaurant reopens after mouse complaint

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City restaurant has reopened after voluntarily closing Wednesday following a complaint from a customer who allegedly found a mouse in a burrito.
A photo of a mouse on a plate of food at Jim's Burgers on Gordon Drive was posted online by the complainant. The photo generated comments from the public, according to a statement from the Siouxland District Health Department.
Tyler Brock, the health department's deputy director, said Thursday that inspectors cannot confirm with absolute certainty that the mouse was actually in the burrito.
"We can't say for 100 percent with our own eyes that we witnessed it in the burrito, but that's what the complainant has said," Brock said. "We don't have any reason to dispute that at this time."
You have free articles remaining.
After receiving the complaint, health department inspectors went directly to the restaurant to conduct an inspection. After the inspection, the restaurant agreed to voluntarily close for deep cleaning, discarding of any potentially contaminated food and pest control efforts.
"There were several things that they needed to work on," Brock said.
On Thursday, inspectors returned to the restaurant to ensure that all public health recommendations associated with the complaint had been implemented. Brock said the restaurant "cooperated fully" and was free to reopen to the public. A woman who answered the phone at the restaurant Thursday afternoon confirmed that it was open for business.
It's "incredibly rare" for restaurant patrons to report finding a mouse in their food, according to Brock.
"We get complaints all the time about general cleanliness. Some of the complaints are valid and some of them are unfounded. We do respond to them all," he said. "This is an unusual situation."