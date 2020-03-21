Sioux City restaurants adapting to new rules after dining rooms shut over coronavirus

Everything on the restaurant's regular menu is available for carryout.

Wright said customers have offered support beyond the purchase of a meal.

"They are telling us to keep our heads up. They have been very supportive," Wright said.

Anyone interested in the catering menu is asked to call the business for more information.

Nickie Quinn, co-owner of Brioux City brewery with her husband Kelly, are selling beer-to-go for a few hours each day.

She said the response from the public has been pretty good.

"We've been pretty steady the last few days. Right away the first few days we had a lot of sales. We'll see what happens the next couple days. If we go a little further I feel the (customer's) income will slow down and it's going to slow us down, too," Nickie Quinn said.

They have laid off their entire staff of five employees. She and her husband are manning the brewery alone right now.

"Unfortunately we can't afford to pay them during this time. But we told them all to get unemployment that can."

Nickie Quinn said they are trying to remain positive.