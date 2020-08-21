 Skip to main content
Sioux City riverfront development project receives $400,000 grant
Sioux City riverfront development project receives $400,000 grant

Solar Eclipse Sioux City

In this August 2017 file photo, people view the solar eclipse at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant to Sioux City's Chris Larsen Park Riverfront development project on Friday.

Sioux City was one of 12 Iowa communities to receive more than $3.7 million in CAT grants for projects. 

The riverfront development project includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a yoga lawn for outdoor exercising, outdoor fitness equipment, a small picnic shelter and passive lawn spaces. A pedestrian crossing at Virginia Street will connect the park to downtown Sioux City’s entertainment and cultural district. The total cost of the project is more than $6.5 million.

Holstein Aquatic Center received $300,000 to construct a new aquatic center and $250,000 was awarded to the Estherville Municipal Swimming Pool project.

