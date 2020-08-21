Sioux City riverfront development project receives $400,000 grant

SIOUX CITY -- The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant to Sioux City's Chris Larsen Park Riverfront development project on Friday.
Sioux City was one of 12 Iowa communities to receive more than $3.7 million in CAT grants for projects.
The riverfront development project includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a yoga lawn for outdoor exercising, outdoor fitness equipment, a small picnic shelter and passive lawn spaces. A pedestrian crossing at Virginia Street will connect the park to downtown Sioux City’s entertainment and cultural district. The total cost of the project is more than $6.5 million.
Holstein Aquatic Center received $300,000 to construct a new aquatic center and $250,000 was awarded to the Estherville Municipal Swimming Pool project.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.