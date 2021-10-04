Sioux City Rodeway Inn under demolition

SIOUX CITY -- Demolition is ongoing at a longtime Sioux City hotel.

The Rodeway Inn & Conference Center complex, at 1401 Zenith Dr., had sat empty and boarded up for three years before wrecking crews arrived this fall.

The Interstate 29-adjacent hotel was built in 1962 and operated as a Holiday Inn during the 1970s and 1980s. In more recent years, the 106-room hotel was a Quality Inn.

In the early 2000s, the property traded hands several times, including a sheriff's sale in June 2001. The most recent recorded owner was an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based entity called Hem-Ami Iowa Inc., which purchased the property for $1.7 million in 2003. After a $1 million renovation completed a year and a half later, the hotel became a Rodeway Inn, part of the Choice Hotels chain.

In 2018, the property had been listed for sale by KW Commercial Siouxland, at an asking price of $3.15 million for the 4.78 acre site. Demolition and redevelopment had been a likely outcome since the hotel's closure, due in part to the dated design of the midcentury motel-style property, which occupies far more square footage of land than most modern hotels. It was also in poor condition.

Sioux City Code Enforcement Manager Darrel Bullock said Monday that the property had been red-tagged as unfit for occupancy for some time due to what he described as "severe dilapidation."

"The property was red-tagged, but this is a private demolition from the owner of the property, they're doing it themselves. They've chosen to tear it down, rather than make repairs," Bullock said.

Marty Dougherty, the city's economic development director, said the property is "certainly a prime corner" of real estate due to its proximity to I-29 and Hamilton Boulevard.

Both Dougherty and Bullock said that, as far as they know, the property hasn't been sold recently, and county property records show no sale since 2003.

"I know they're trying to sell it, and develop it. We're not working with anyone right now. We've had inquiries about it from time to time," Dougherty said.

