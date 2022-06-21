Sioux City Rotary Club honors Sue Davis, Linda Kalin

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Rotary Club presented its top two community awards Monday to two women with a long history of serving Siouxland.

Linda Kalin, executive director of the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City, is the recipient of the club's Key Way Award.

Sue Davis, coordinator for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team, received the club's Service Above Self Award.

The Service Above Self Award is given to a local resident who has volunteered in the community, usually with little or no recognition or public knowledge. The award, given since 1957, cannot go to a Rotarian.

Since 1986, the club has presented the Key Way Award to a local leader who has contributed to the health and prosperity of the area through business and community involvement. Kalin is a Rotary Club member.

Kalin, who has over 25 years of experience in clinical toxicology and poison center activities, was instrumental in the development of the statewide poison control center in 2000. She began her career as an emergency room nurse and in 1989 became Iowa’s first Certified Specialist in Poison Information.

Davis has volunteered for Special Olympics for over 35 years. She is preparing to retire in her longtime role as coordinator for the Sioux City Knights, which were established in 2013.

Davis and Sioux City Knights coach and volunteer Troy Betsworth highlighted the program during the Rotary Club's meeting Monday.

Twelve athletes from the team competed this month at the U.S. Special Olympic Games in Orlando, and all of them won at least one medal.

In a unified bocce ball event, Sue Davis competed with her daughter, Cari.

