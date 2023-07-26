SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Rotary Club on Monday honored Lou Ann Lindblade for her longtime leadership role with Tolerance Week.

At its weekly lunch meeting, the club surprised Lindblade with the Service Above Self award. The annual award is given to a local resident who has volunteered in the community, usually with little or no recognition or public knowledge. Only non-Rotary members are eligible for the award, created in 1957.

The Rotary Club described Lindblade as the "power" behind Tolerance Week, which has helped educate local eighth-grade students about the horrors of the Holocaust.

In 2005, local businessman Jerry Weiner asking Lindblade and her husband, George, to set up a program that would allow students to view a documentary about the Holocaust and hear survivors of one of the German concentration camps share their stories.

Each year, Lou Ann Lindblade arranges travel for survivors, sends out all the invitations to our tri-state area schools, promotes the youth essay and art contests, organizes a dinner that connects the winners with survivors, handles social media, posts news, essays, art and other content on the Tolerance Week website.

“Lou Ann handles everything," said Bruce Miller, who emcees the Tolerance Week dinners with award-winning students and others. "She gives marching orders and tells you what to do. She keeps the thing going. Tolerance Week without her involvement would not happen. Truly, Lou Ann is the mover and shaker behind George, Jerry Weiner and others who are well known in our community.”

More recently, Lindblade played a key role in the creation of a new continous exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum entitled "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage." In partnership with the museum, Tolerance Week organizers purchased a replica railroad boxcar, similar to the ones used to transport victims of the Holocaust during World War II.

Lou Ann and George Lindblade run Sioux City Gifts, a local business at 18th and Pierce streets.