Sioux City Rotary Club to select Student of the Year

SIOUX CITY -- The Rotary Club of Sioux City will hear final presentations from all of its student of the months at its weekly meeting Monday.

Each month, the club honors a student from East, North, West, Bishop Heelan or Siouxland Christian. After their final presentations in May, club members then vote on the Student of the Year.

Students of the month include:

April (2 honorees) -- Kathleen Maly, Bishop Heelan High School and Erik Nordstrom, Siouxland Christian High School.

Nordstrom ranks fourth in his class, with a 3.979 GPA. He has won medals in both individual and large group divisions at All State Speech Contests. At school, he is active in theater, choir and speech, he is on the worship team at his church and has participated in productions at the Sioux City Community Theatre.

Nordstrom is the son of Russell and Heather Nordstrom of Sioux City.

Maly has a 4.21 GPA and ranks fourth in her class of 103 seniors. She is a member of National Honor Society, has been on the Gold Honor Roll all seven semesters of her high school career, as was chosen as Communication Arts Student of the Year. She is active in soccer and Knights of the Altar as well as several bands at Heelan.

Maly is the daughter of Gary and Carolyn Maly of Sioux City.

March - Dominic Eastman, East High School

Eastman is active in many organizations at East High School, including Student Council, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, Gender-Sexuality Alliance, and Stamp Out Stigma. He is the liaison from East High to the Sioux City Community School Board, and he was a Unity in the Community panelist.

Eastman is the son of Ashley Eastman and James Tillman of Sioux City.

February -- Ryan Smith, West High School

Smith is a Special Olympics volunteer and is a member of Spanish National Honor Society. He is a four-year varsity baseball player, who won 2021 West High School Pitcher of the Year, and was 2021 All Conference in baseball. He has also participated in soccer.

Smith is the son of Alex and Jennifer Smith of Sioux City.

January -- Aphraditie Hancock, North High School

Hancock is on the North High Honor Roll with a 4.15 GPA and was a 2021 Cross Country Academic All-State recipient. She is captain of the cross country team, and is active in tennis, track and field, and multicultural club. She is vice president of Student Council. Hancock has volunteered for CROP WALK and Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon.

Hancock is the daughter of Irene Hancock and Will Alavez of Sioux City.

December -- Jakob Wiest, Heelan High School

Wiest ranks first in his class at Heelan with a 4.37 GPA. He is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, serves on the Mayor’s Youth Commission Executive Council and Heelan’s Student Council, and was awarded Student of the Year in Mathematics at Heelan. He is also active in marching band, show choir and cross country.

Wiest is the son of Chris and Joy Wiest of Dakota Dunes.

November - Alexis Bader, East High School

Bader has received the Raiders of Character Award at East and the Distinguished Honor Award. She is a member of National Honor Society, March for Our lives and Environmental Club, and president of Stamp Out Stigma.

Bader is the daughter of Clayton and Leah Bader of Sioux City.

October - Kenny Lam, West High School

Lam ranks first in his class at West, with a 4.4 GPA. He was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, a Boys State attendee, and received first place in the math event at the SMART competition. He is active in Student Council, National Honor Society, tennis, soccer and Quiz Bowl.

Lam is the son of Mai-Trang Doan Nguyen and Tien Kim Lam of Sioux City.

September - Will Lohr, North High School

Lohr is the North High Student Council President, captain of the cross country team and clarinet section leader in the marching band, and is also active in swimming, track & field, and National Honor Society.

Lohr is the son of Beverly and Peter Lohr of Sioux City.

