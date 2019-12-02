Sioux City's Bishop Heelan prepares to open new gymnasium

"If we tried to fill every nook and cranny at The Pit, we could squeeze in 1,100 people, tops," Betz said. "The new facility can easily seat 1,600 people."

Another innovation is a top-loading gym, complete with a running track.

Betz said one of the drawbacks of The Pit was the claustrophobia of having fans on the floor along with the athletes. Having the running track on an upper level should eliminate that issue.

One thing that isn't changing is the length of the basketball court.

"The court at The Pit and the new court are both 94 feet long, which is collegiate-length and about 10 feet longer than a typical high school court," Betz said. "I don't know if that gives the Crusaders a natural advantage but it means opposing teams will be a bit more tired when they play here."

This is something Betz should know about. After all, he was Heelan's boys basketball coach from 2002 to 2015.

"Over the past year or so, our players have experienced plenty of last time ever's at The Pit," he said. "They've experienced the final game to ever be played at The Pit as well as the final practice to be held at The Pit."