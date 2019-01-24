SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University on Thursday announced a $2 million endowment from the Sisters of St. Francis, one of the largest gifts in the history of the Sioux City private college founded in 1929 by a Catholic Franciscan nun from the order in Dubuque, Iowa.
Briar Cliff will use the gift to establish the Sisters of St. Francis Endowed Chair in Theology, the first time an endowed chair has been gifted to the college.
The endowment will support Briar Cliff in the recruitment and retention of faculty, enrich the nniversity’s theology program through scholarship and teaching, provide funding for professional development and spiritual projects, and infuse Catholic Franciscan values throughout Briar Cliff and into the community.
“Briar Cliff University is here today because of the vision of the Sisters of St. Francis nearly 89 years ago," Briar Cliff President Rachelle L. Karstens said at a news conference Wednesday. "Their influence is at the core of our Catholic Franciscan tradition of service, caring, and openness to all. We are blessed, appreciative, and very humbled by the Sisters of St. Francis’ continued devotion and commitment to educating our current and future students through this endowment and their extraordinary service to Briar Cliff throughout our history.”
The Sisters of St. Francis believe in producing the next generation of Catholic Franciscan inspired leaders, said Sister Kate Katoski, president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque.
"Thanks to the simple, shared Franciscan life of our sisters over our 155 year history, the wise planning of our leaders, and the generosity of those who have gifted us, we are able to leave this legacy gift to Briar Cliff, trusting that it will instill in the Briar Cliff community and the wider public our Franciscan theology and values for decades to come," Katoski said.
Briar Cliff was founded in 1929 by Mother Mary Dominica Wieneke, major superior of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, with the approval of the Rev. Edmond Heelan, bishop of the Sioux City Diocese. When the college opened its doors in 1930, it was served by 12 Franciscan sisters. By 1960, 37 Franciscan sisters were present on campus, some of the nearly 1,000 members of Dubuque Franciscan community during that time period.
Today, the congregation has just over 200 members, many who have served in various roles at Briar Cliff, including five sisters who currently serve as faculty and staff.