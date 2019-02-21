SIOUX CITY -- John Flanery has been named the new president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.
Flanery, who has a long history as a music teacher at Bishop Heelan High School, was introduced at a news conference Thursday afternoon as the new leader of the Sioux City-based Catholic schools system. His selection followed a national search.
“Under Dr. Flanery’s leadership, we are confident Bishop Heelan Schools will maintain and expand our reputation for excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts while providing an outstanding faith-based education grounded in the Catholic intellectual tradition," said Mike McGowan, chair of Heelan’s Board of Education.
Flanery will succeed Timm Funk, who has served as interim president for 21 months.
Most recently, Flanery served in an advancement role and on the music department faculty at Heelan. He previously taught at Heelan from 1996 to 2004, leaving in 2004 to earn his master’s and doctorate degrees.
Flanery also previously served as director of choral activities at New Mexico State University, as well as spending nine years as associate choral director at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my family who have always been an incredible support system. I also want to thank the Search Committee for their confidence in me as the new leader of these exceptional schools," Flanery said. "As a lifelong Catholic, former and current faculty member and a parent of children in this system, I am deeply dedicated to ensuring that Bishop Heelan provides an outstanding, faith-based education to all of our students."
Flanery has his doctorate in musical arts, a master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of Kentucky in Lexington and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Briar Cliff University. He Flanery and his wife Juliane (Levich) have five children. They are members of Holy Cross Parish in Sioux City.
Funk’s last day as interim president will be March 1, although he will continue to consult and advise the Catholic schools on fiscal issues.