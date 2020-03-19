Sioux City's MercyOne to move patient entrance as COVID-19 prevention measure

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is making temporary changes to patient entrances in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MercyOne said in a statement that it will close the patient entrance at 624 Jones St. on Friday.
MercyOne is asking all patients to check in for appointments and procedures at the circle drive at 801 Fifth St. Valet services will be available at that location.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
