Sioux City's Morningside College extends spring break; considers moving to online classes

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College said Thursday it will extend its current spring break for another week in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect the campus and community.

The break, which had been scheduled to end Sunday, now will run through March 22.

"Morningside emphasizes that at this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on Morningside’s campus, in Sioux City, or in Woodbury County," the college said in a statement Thursday morning. "The action Morningside is taking is merely in an abundance of caution for the health, safety, and wellness of our campus community."

Morningside also is suspending all college-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff through July 31 and recalling all study abroad students.

The college is asking faculty to return from spring break Monday; they will use that extra week, while students are still on break, to discuss the possibility of putting classes online. Courses currently are expected to resume March 23.