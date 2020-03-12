Sioux City's Morningside College extends spring break due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College said Thursday it will extend its current spring break for another week in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect the campus and community.

The break, which had been scheduled to end Sunday, now will run through March 22.

"Morningside emphasizes that at this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on Morningside’s campus, in Sioux City, or in Woodbury County," the college said in a statement Thursday morning. "The action Morningside is taking is merely in an abundance of caution for the health, safety, and wellness of our campus community."

Morningside also is suspending all college-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff through July 31 and recalling all study abroad students.

The college is recalling the study abroad students in the Netherlands and Spain, following the decision by the U.S. Department of States to issue a Global Health Advisory Level 3. Last month, Morningside recalled its abroad students in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic.

The Morningside men's basketball team had been competing this week in the NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux Falls, which was cancelled Thursday morning due to COVID-19. The women's basketball team was eliminated Wednesday night in the NAIA Division II tournament in Sioux City, which also was cancelled Thursday morning.

