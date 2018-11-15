Coming this week

The Journal today continues its special coverage leading up to the commissioning of the USS Sioux City at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday.

Today: Meet two Sioux City students enrolled at the Naval Academy

Friday: Behinds-the-scenes tour of the Naval vessel and an evening reception hosted by the ship’s commander, Randy Malone

Saturday: Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly talks about the USS Sioux City’s mission during exclusive Pentagon interview

Sunday: Highlights of Saturday’s commissioning ceremony and the Taste of Siouxland banquet