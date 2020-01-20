Sioux City's Pier 1 Imports to close

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Pier 1 Imports is among more than 400 stores that the home furnishings chain will be closing, a sales associate confirmed Monday.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said she couldn't provide a closing date for the store, which is located at 4265 Sergeant Road.

The home decor company, which was founded in California in 1962, announced earlier this month that it is closing up to 450 of its 942 stores and will also shutter its distribution centers.

The Sioux City store opened in April 1994 in a new 9,000-square-foot building. At that time, the store employed 11 full and part-time employees. According to a story published in The Journal about the store's grand opening, Pier 1 Imports offered a wide array of rattan and wicker furniture, Dhurrie rugs from India, coordinating pads, pillows and fabrics, as well as hand-painted dinnerware from Italy.

