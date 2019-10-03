SIOUX CITY -- Jousting knights, wicked wenches and men in tights will convene at the 16th Gathering of Kingdom of Riverssance Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The two-day Renaissance fair at Riverside Park has become a passion for the nearly 100 volunteers who don Middle Ages duds during the River-Cade-sponsored event, event coordinator and Riverssance founder Phil Claeys said.
"A Renaissance fair is like the ultimate street theater," he said. "For all of us in costumes, we get to become completely other people and Riverside Park becomes our make-believe playground."
Claeys isn't kidding. He'll be spending Riverssance in a frock as the Fallen Friar Phil. There, he'll be joined by such festival faves as Mud Man, Sir Robert and the Crow Sisters.
Linda Nahra of Sioux City, aka Flutterby, smiles during Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City in 2018.
The Scallwags comedy group speak to a small crowd during Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City in 2018.
From left, T'annah Banda of Afton, Kate Squires of Iowa City, Steven Kleckner and Lissanne Kleckner of Afton, and Amber Swinehart of Des Moines at Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City in 2018.
Mary McLain holds an owl during Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City in 2018.
People are seen at Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Drake Stowe of Sioux City, 9, sword fights with Tristen Kincaid of Kingsley, Iowa, 4, during Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City in 2018.
Cassie Woods holds an owl during Riverssance at Riverside Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
While wearing a costume is encouraged, it is not a requirement for attendees.
"We invite everyone to come and visit our kingdom as a visitor," Claeys said. "We will treat them as royalty, with or without garb."
Which is good news since many people enjoy Riversaance for the shopping, the food and drink options and, even, the bawdy, "adults only" Pirate's Smoker.
More family-friendly activities will include magic, music and belly dancing.
However, Claeys said he is partial toward the annual Birds of Prey show, in which kestrels, hawks, eagles and owls will perform a variety of winged maneuvers.
Yet, it is jousting that ends up attracting the most attention.
"People have seen jousting on TV or in the movies, but never in person," Claeys said. "But when you see knights in armor on horseback colliding with each other? Well, that's just crazy fun."
Setting the stage for such crazy fun takes a lot of pre-planning in the days leading up to the event.
Journal editor Bruce Miller, this year's River-Cade parade grand marshal, tosses out beads during the parade Wednesday.
Omaha Tribe's Hedewachi Harvest Celebration float is seen during River-Cade parade.
From left, River-Cade princess Kaitlyn Tooley, Queen of the River Emily Croston and princess Hayley Lange wave to the crowd during the River-Cade Parade in Sioux City on Wednesday.
Joan Mason of Sioux City, aka the Red Duchess of the Riverssance, smiles during the River-Cade Parade in Sioux City on Wednesday.
Robbie Kolar of Sergeant Bluff, 6, covers his ears during River-Cade parade in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bodhi Hindman of Sioux City, 2, sits on the ground during River-Cade parade in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Phil Karpuk of Sioux City shoots out parade beads from a air cannon during River-Cade parade in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spectators are seen during River-Cade parade in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
"It generally takes two or three days to get Riverside Park ready for Riverssance," Claeys said. "We have a pretty dedicated crew but can always use more help."
Indeed, Riverssance is also a fundraiser for River-Cade, which is Siouxland's longest-running summer festival and an activity that Claeys has been involved with for several years.
When Claeys created the concept for Riverssance, he had never been to a Renaissance fair before.
"I just thought it looked like it would be fun," he said, chuckling at the memory.
Now, 16 years later, people tell him that Riverssance is one of the nicest Renaissance fairs in the Midwest.
"The main thing is Riverssance continues to be a party," Claeys said. "Whether you're a character in costume or a character in regular clothing, going back to the Middle Ages can be a blast."
