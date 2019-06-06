SIOUX CITY -- To mark its 40th year in business, a longtime Sioux City chicken purveyor is inviting the public to a special meal in hopes of raising $90,000 for the less fortunate.
Sneaky's Chicken will host a fundraiser dinner, silent auction and live auction at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. All proceeds will go to the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St.
Dave Ferris, Sneaky's co-founder, said he, his family and staff have been involved with the Warming Shelter and the Soup Kitchen for the past three years.
"We were really affected by driving by there and seeing so many people come out in the morning in the inclement weather," Ferris said.
After reaching out to Warming Shelter leader Joe Twidwell, the Ferris family was soon serving meals at the Soup Kitchen on Sundays.
When Ferris asked Twidwell recently if the Warming Shelter needed anything, Twidwell suggested he help raise funds for "family rooms" the shelter wants to add.
Each of the six units would cost roughly $15,000, for a total of around $90,000.
"He asked if there's any way we could possibly raise $15,000 to do it," Ferris said.
Ferris took the idea to his family, and the group went headlong into gathering donations from the community, including a $15,000 donation from Central Bank. With one room paid for lock, stock and barrel, Ferris and the family decided to raise the funds for all six rooms.
"I won't tell you where we're at, but I will tell you that Friday night, our goal is to write the Warming Shelter a check," he said. "We're hoping to have that check for at least $90,000 to pay for all six of those rooms."
The fundraiser dinner will feature Sneaky's staples -- broasted chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and dinner rolls -- and will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Ferris said Sneaky's is preparing to cook 1,400 pounds of chicken -- between 3,000 and 3,500 pieces.
There is no admission fee, but a free-will collection will be taken during the event. All donations will be tax-deductible.
There also will be a cash bar, plus a "major silent auction," and three live auction items, including a helmet signed by former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, and a photo signed by Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz. A Maltese-Yorkie puppy also will be sold to the highest bidder.
Sneaky's origins
Sneaky's was launched by Ferris and his brother, Rick, in May 1979. The brothers, then in their 20s, and their parents had been in the restaurant business throughout the 1970s.
"Some people say, 'Oh, it was open in '71!' It was, and then it changed and names changed. We anchored it in 1979, so that's the date we call our official established date: May 22, 1979," Ferris said.
The name "Sneaky's" predates the current establishment at 3711 Gordon Drive; it's actually the nickname of a former owner of the building.
"This is the story we've gotten from more than one person: He would go up there during the afternoon and leave his wife working at the restaurant, and he would go up there and drink and have a few cocktails everyday at the bar," Ferris said. "And all the guys used to call him 'Sneaky,' because he used to sneak out, leave his wife there."
And the raccoon in the Sneaky's logo?
"Everybody says they're sneaky," Ferris said.
The restaurant has long since become something of a culinary icon in Sioux City, with its chicken, barbecued ribs, sandwiches and other down-home favorites.
Running the restaurant hasn't always been a cakewalk. Sneaky's was shut down for a few weeks of frenzied renovations after a catastrophic fire in January 2016. The doors reopened by Feb. 1.
Rick Ferris retired several years ago, while Dave now works "behind the scenes." Dave's eldest daughter, Christy Wright, has taken over day-to-day management.
"We see this as a succession plan," he said.