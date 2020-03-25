Sioux City's Warming Shelter closes for season due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Warming Shelter closed its doors for the season Wednesday due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The seasonal shelter, located at 916 Nebraska St., is normally open from Nov. 1 to April 30 every year. Its mission is to ensure that no one freezes during the coldest winter months.

"The decision (to close early) was not an easy one," Lindsay Landrum, the shelter's director, said in a statement. "This decision was made for many reasons, with the most important being the well-being and health of our staff and residents."

Given that residents live in tight quarters, it was thought that if COVID-19 hit The Warming Shelter, it would spread very quickly. Landrum told the Journal Tuesday that 87 people spent the night Monday at the shelter, up from the 60-person average she usually sees at this point in the season. She said the shelter had already used at least half of its Lysol wipe supply and that there were only a handful of masks available for shelter workers.