Sioux City salon, massage therapy owners face uncertainty during coronavirus shutdown

Operating Brandy's Shear Expressions, 1621 S. Lemon St., for 18 years, Kaiser must find a way to refit more than 300 regular clients into a schedule that is often filled up four to six weeks in advance.

Kaiser, whose shop is her sole income source, plans to look into small business loans and maybe collecting unemployment benefits while she's closed. She's contacted customers, ensuring them that they'll be able to see her when she's able to reopen, whenever that may be.

She envisions working long hours, plus Saturdays and Sundays, to catch up once open again.

"This is my income, so I'm going to have to work real hard to make up for it," she said.

A loyal customer base also leaves Richie Vomit optimistic that he'll make it through the shutdown. Owner of Siouxicide City Tattoo and Monster Mart, 5408 Morningside Ave., for 18 years, Vomit said he's filed for unemployment. He worries about paying some of his bills now, but "for the most part we'll be OK" with his wife's salary and any unemployment benefits he receives.

"I've been in business a long time, and I have a lot of customers so I don't think I'm going to lose any customers permanently," Vomit said. "I'm not worried about the business or anything. I just want this thing to be over with."