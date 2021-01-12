Sioux City saw record-setting housing growth in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City experienced record-setting housing growth in 2020 with the issuance of 507 permits for new housing units.
That number is up substantially from the previous high of 363 permits, which was set the year before.
Senior Planner Chris Madsen said 107 of the permits were for single-family housing units, while 400 were multi-family units.
He said most of the single-family homes are complete, but the apartments are still under construction. The apartment projects include District 42 off of Sunnybrook Drive, 48 South along Southern Hills Drive, Urbane 1220 on Historic Fourth Street, and the former Hatch Furniture building.
"We just had a really good year for housing," Madsen said. "I know there's a lot of multi-family, but we had a lot of years there where we didn't have any multi-family getting built. There's definitely a need being fulfilled in town."
Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said several factors are contributing to the boom in new housing units, including a concerted effort on the part of city leadership to encourage and support new housing with infrastructure funds, for example. He also noted that Sioux City's economy has remained "relatively strong" in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic and that while construction costs have increased, interest rates have remained low.
"We're getting back to low unemployment numbers, so I think one factor is general strength of the economy and growth," he said. "I think that there's demand here and I think that's because Sioux City really offers a range of diverse opportunities for housing in attractive settings."
Dougherty cited the city's downtown as one of those locations. Mixed-use buildings have been and are being renovated into market-rate housing and commercial space downtown.
"That's kind of created a market in our downtown and there's a demand there. These numbers don't include some of the coming projects like the Badgerow Building and Benson Building," he said.
The soaring demand for rental housing and low vacancies in the city in recent years have driven up monthly rents, while wages have largely remained stagnant.
Dougherty said for the most part, the new housing units are market-rate, and he said city leaders think that's OK. He explained that some people tend to move to newer or larger units when new market-rate housing becomes available, freeing up existing units that are more affordable.
"We don't disagree that we need housing across the spectrum, including affordable housing," he said. "When you create a significant amount of new market-rate housing, you open up opportunities for affordable housing."