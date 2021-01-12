Sioux City saw record-setting housing growth in 2020

"We're getting back to low unemployment numbers, so I think one factor is general strength of the economy and growth," he said. "I think that there's demand here and I think that's because Sioux City really offers a range of diverse opportunities for housing in attractive settings."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dougherty cited the city's downtown as one of those locations. Mixed-use buildings have been and are being renovated into market-rate housing and commercial space downtown.

"That's kind of created a market in our downtown and there's a demand there. These numbers don't include some of the coming projects like the Badgerow Building and Benson Building," he said.

The soaring demand for rental housing and low vacancies in the city in recent years have driven up monthly rents, while wages have largely remained stagnant.

Dougherty said for the most part, the new housing units are market-rate, and he said city leaders think that's OK. He explained that some people tend to move to newer or larger units when new market-rate housing becomes available, freeing up existing units that are more affordable.