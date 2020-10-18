Sioux City school board member, family live through COVID-19: 'It is not like the flu'

"It made me cry. I was nervous about it, when you hear the bad cases about it," Shaiel said.

Sioux City School District officials performed contact tracing on fellow students who had been in proximity to the Flory sisters, and the family doesn't have knowledge on whether some East High or East Middle pupils entered quarantine. The girls did schooling from home for many days, and Shaiel said it was hard to concentrate while being weak.

By Oct. 2 they felt good enough to return to school, then as a precaution waited four more days to do that.

"I think I had it the easiest. My symptoms were not as bad as the others," Nizsha said.

All four members of the Flory family were finally considered not contagious a week ago, which was just in time for the 15th birthday of Nizsha on Oct. 12. Some grandparents brought dozens of blue balloons to the house, and a reporter in their home was present when a specialty birthday cake was delivered.

"Wish I could have more than two bites," said Nathan, who still is wrestling with reduced appetite.