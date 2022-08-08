Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.

“I’m looking forward to working with Heelan students,” Michaelson said in a Heelan news release.

As a public school board member, Michaelson will abstain from voting on issues related to Heelan, according to the news release from the private school.

A native of Kingsley, Iowa, Michaelson has a bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University and a master’s degree in school administration from Wayne State University.

Michaelson, who played baseball at Buena Vista, later starred on several elite fast-pitch softball teams in Sioux City. In 2015, he was inducted into the Iowa Amateur Softball Association Fast-Pitch Hall of Fame.

His wife, Kate Michaelson, is a former Heelan teacher and yearbook advisor and mother of Heelan senior Trinity Walker and incoming senior Solomon Walker, according to the Heelan release. Michaelson also has an adult daughter, Taylor.