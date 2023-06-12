Free summer meal locations

The Sioux City Community School District's free summer meal program for children, ages 1- 18, at the following locations:

Open Sites

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd, 2303 Riverside Blvd., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive N., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Perry Creek Elementary School, 3601 Country Club Blvd., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

West High School, 2001 Casselman St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

Hunt Elementary School, 2002 Nebraska St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

East High School, 3200 Cypress St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

Sunnyside Elementary School, 2700 S. Maple St. serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through June 30

Evergreen Village, 5309 Highway 75 North, serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28

Lyons Park, W. First and John St., serving breakfasts from 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Children's LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Lewis Pool, 1621 Sioux Trail, serving lunch 12:30 - 1 p.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Dale Street Park, 913 15th St., serving lunch 12:30 - 1 p.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Rosehill Park, 1505 Grandview Blvd., serving lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st. St., serving lunch 10:30 - 11:15 a.m., now through July 28, on a mobile bus

Closed-enrollment sites

Sanford Center West, 1700 Geneva St., serving lunch from 11 a.m. to noon as well as a snack from 3:30 - 3:45 p.m., now through Aug. 4

Sanford Center East, 6100 Morningside Ave., serving lunch from 11 a.m. to noon as well as a snack from 3:30 - 3:45 p.m., now through Aug. 4

Salvation Army Day Camp, 1415 Villa Ave., serving Monday, Wednesday and Friday lunch from 11 a.m. - Noon as well as a snack from 3:30 - 3:45 p.m., now through July 28

Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp, 4647 Stone Ave., serving Monday - Thursday lunch from 11 a.m. - noon, now through June 30

Meals are available for all children, ages 1 - 18 years of age without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Breakfasts and lunches must be consumed on-site.

For daily breakfast and lunch menus, go to siouxcityschools.org