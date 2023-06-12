SIOUX CITY -- Rylin Nielsen, 5, is a fan of a personal-sized pizza while his kid brother Chayse Nielsen has a preference for chocolate pudding.
Though to be fair, the 3-year-old Chayse was getting more of the pudding on his face and clothing than in his mouth.
"Rylin and Chayse aren't finicky eaters," the brothers' aunt Crystal Martin said with a smile. "Put something in front of them and they'll gobble it up."
Martin, a food service worker at the Morningside STEM Elementary School, said her nephews were among the nearly 150 children, ages 1 - 18, taking advantage of the free summer meal program offered every weekday by the Sioux City Community School District between now and July 28, minus holidays.
For the past 21 years, the school district has offered -- depending on the site -- free breakfasts, lunches or snacks at 30 different "open" or "closed-enrolled" sites through the city.
At an "open" site like Morningside STEM Elementary School, any present child, regardless of race, color, sex, national origin or disability, can receive a meal.
At a "closed-enrolled" site -- like at the Sanford Center or a Salvation Army Day Camp -- a child would need to be enrolled in a program in order to receive meals.
Sioux City School District Food Services Director Rick Luze said these meals help kids who may be suffering from food insecurity.
"During the school year, kids may be eligible for a free or reduced meals," he explained. "Ensuring a child has at least one meal a day during the summer can help families that are struggling to make ends meet."
Juanita Evans, a food service worker at Morningside STEM Elementary School, agreed.
"All the meals are nutritious as well as delicious," she said. "Plus we follow all of the civil rights regulations and policies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)."
Because of that, children don't even have to be from the school district to be eligible for meals.
"We often get some out-of-towners," Evans said.
The one thing that kids have to do is to eat their meals on site, either inside a building or on a special mobile food bus.
That's different than it was during COVID, when meals would be dispensed on a grab-and-go fashion.
"This policy changed on July 1, 2022," Luze said. "Or more accurately, it reverted back to the way it was, pre-COVID."
Luze said the district can make up to 2,500 lunches per day, though the demand for summer meals is down during the season's first full week.
"I'm guessing it is due to families slowly becoming adjusted to summer schedules," he said. "I know for a fact that food costs are still through the roof."
A few minutes before noon, a steady stream of Beyond the Bell students make their way through the line inside of the Morningside STEM Elementary School lunchroom.
After that, kids taking summer classes will also be fed a meal of pizza, a lettuce salad, peaches and pudding from Evans and her crew.
"Children need a regular diet to stay healthy, but they also need food to in order to study and learn," Evans said. "No child should go hungry during the school year or in the summertime."