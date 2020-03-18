Sioux City School District offering free, take-home meals for students beginning Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District on Wednesday started offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children ages 1 through 18 at more than 20 locations, Monday through Friday.
Participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed community youth while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns, the school district said every child will receive a breakfast and lunch to-go meal that must be taken off-site to be consumed. In addition, all meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed into refrigeration to store safely.
Each participating site will serve for 30 minutes, once a day.
Sites and schedules include:
Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building), 615 20th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Hillside Park Apartments, 2800 W. Fourth St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.