Sioux City school district removes mask requirements for high school graduation ceremonies

SIOUX CITY -- Masks will not be required for Saturday's graduation ceremonies for Sioux City's three public high schools.

"In accordance with the bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 20, the Sioux City Community School District has lifted the mask and face covering requirements for all staff and students," the school district said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon. "Therefore, masks and/or face coverings will not be required for staff, students, or guests attending our commencement ceremonies.

"While the Sioux City Community School District is complying with the governor’s bill, we support all who choose to continue to wear masks or face coverings."

In light of the relaxed COVID-related guidance, the district also is removing its previously announced ticket requirements for Saturday's ceremonies.

Over 900 graduates will be recognized during the three ceremonies Saturday at Tyson Events Center. The North ceremony starts at 11 a.m., followed by West at 2:30 p.m., and East at 6 p.m. Doors will open to ticket holders one hour before each ceremony.

A live stream of the event also will be offered. Visit each school’s Facebook page to access the link or log onto the district website at www.siouxcityschools.com.