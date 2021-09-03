Sioux City schools report 19 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week

SIOUX CITY – Nineteen students and 5 staff members in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ended Friday.
The Sioux City district, which is home to around 15,000 students, released its first weekly report since the school year began on Aug. 23. District officials noted that all of this week's positive cases were self reported by parents or staff members.
The state has approved the district's request to administer voluntary rapid COVID tests to students on site, with parents' permission, the district said Friday.
The school board earlier approved the purchase of 6,000 rapid test kits.
The district's Return to Learn plan for the 2021-22 school year outlines the precautions and plans in place for health and safety, supporting staff, instructional preparation and addressing learning loss, technology and virtual learning.
Students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. But a new state law prohibits districts from requiring facial coverings.
Woodbury County had 141 positive COVID-19 tests over the last seven days and a 10.7% positive test rate, according to data posted on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website
The percentage of positive tests in the county topped double digits last week for the first time in over six months.
For the week beginning Aug. 23, the county reported 249 new cases of the virus, an increase of 93, or nearly 60 percent, from the 156 new cases reported the previous week, according to Siouxland District Health's latest weekly report.
The number of cases has steadily risen in recent weeks amidst the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Public health officials have said the variant accounts for over 80 percent of new cases in the county.
A total of 44,081 county residents have completed the single- or two-dose vaccinations, according to the state. That represents 42.8 percent of the county's population.
Caitlin Yamada