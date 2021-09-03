Sioux City schools report 19 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week

SIOUX CITY – Nineteen students and 5 staff members in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ended Friday.

The Sioux City district, which is home to around 15,000 students, released its first weekly report since the school year began on Aug. 23. District officials noted that all of this week's positive cases were self reported by parents or staff members.

The state has approved the district's request to administer voluntary rapid COVID tests to students on site, with parents' permission, the district said Friday.

The school board earlier approved the purchase of 6,000 rapid test kits.

The district's Return to Learn plan for the 2021-22 school year outlines the precautions and plans in place for health and safety, supporting staff, instructional preparation and addressing learning loss, technology and virtual learning.

Students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. But a new state law prohibits districts from requiring facial coverings.

Woodbury County had 141 positive COVID-19 tests over the last seven days and a 10.7% positive test rate, according to data posted on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website