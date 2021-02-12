Sioux City schools report one student, one staffer infected this week

SIOUX CITY -- One student and one staffer at the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The student and staffer were in attendance at school prior to their positive test results. It's not clear which schools these cases were associated with, as the district does not report that information due to privacy concerns.

The positive test results this week come after zero students had tested positive during the entire month of January and the early part of February. Ten staffers tested positive during the first five weeks of the year.

As of Wednesday, a total of 18 students in Sioux City were absent from school because of the virus, according to data compiled by the school district. Another 316 were in quarantine.

Mandie Mayo, director of communications with the district, said the daily tally of absences due to COVID-19 doesn't necessarily reflect the number of students who could have spread the virus while in school. That tally only represents the number of students who didn't attend school on any given day due to COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test.

"It's students that are out of school," Mayo said.