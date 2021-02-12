Sioux City schools report one student, one staffer infected this week

SIOUX CITY -- One student and one staffer at the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The student and staffer were in attendance at school prior to their positive test results. It's not clear which schools these cases were associated with, as the district does not report that information due to privacy concerns.
The positive test results this week come after zero students had tested positive during the entire month of January and the early part of February. Ten staffers tested positive during the first five weeks of the year.
As of Wednesday, a total of 18 students in Sioux City were absent from school because of the virus, according to data compiled by the school district. Another 316 were in quarantine.
Mandie Mayo, director of communications with the district, said the daily tally of absences due to COVID-19 doesn't necessarily reflect the number of students who could have spread the virus while in school. That tally only represents the number of students who didn't attend school on any given day due to COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test.
"It's students that are out of school," Mayo said.
Five staffers, meanwhile, were positive at the time and three were in quarantine as of Wednesday.
Woodbury County has seen relatively muted COVID-19 spread in recent weeks. Fifteen infections were reported in the county Friday, following 21 on Thursday, 17 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday.
The number of patients in Sioux City hospitals because of the virus has also dropped precipitously -- as of Friday, only four patients were hospitalized in the city because of the virus, while another four have the virus but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue.
Another two deaths attributed to the virus were recorded Friday in Woodbury County, making the county's virus death toll 205, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. In roughly 92.7 percent of these deaths, the virus was considered the "underlying cause" of death, while the other 7.3 percent had other health conditions that contributed.