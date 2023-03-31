SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission is accepting applications for its Young Ambassadors program that honors students who have displayed good character and/or exceptional leadership inside or outside of the classroom.

Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents or adult friends of the nominee.

The parents/guardians of the nominees will be provided with a Young Ambassador Parent Form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee's name to be placed in competition. From the nominations, students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The students selected will receive a free Young Ambassadors t-shirt and public recognition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Council Chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall.

To be eligible, the student must be in grades 4-7 during the current school year, enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City, or be home schooled in Sioux City.

To submit an application, visit https://bit.ly/3U33a6W and fill out the requested information. The nomination deadline is May 1.

More information is also available at sioux-city.org/youngambassador.