Sioux City seeks Young Ambassador applications

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission is accepting applications for its Young Ambassadors program.

The program honors students who have displayed good character or exceptional leadership inside or outside of the classroom.

Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents and adult friends of the nominee.

To be eligible, the student must be in fourth through seventh grade during the current school year, enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City or be home schooled in Sioux City.

To submit an application, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021YANomination and fill out the requested information. Nomination deadline is April 30.

The parents or guardians of the nominees will be provided with a form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee’s name to be placed in competition. From the nominations, 20 students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission. The 20 students selected will receive a free t-shirt and public recognition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at a venue to be determined.

Individuals can contact siouxcitymyc@gmail.com with questions.

