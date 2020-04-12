Sioux City sees 3.7 inches snowfall Sunday; northern communities have higher totals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported Easter snow accumulation totals in the Sioux City area of 3.7 inches on Sunday evening.

The day's snowfall left more of the white stuff in areas to the north of Sioux City -- Spencer, Iowa, saw a reported 4.2 inches, while Hull saw 6.5 inches, Rock Valley had a reported 7 inches, and Rock Rapids got 7.5 inches.

In Southeast South Dakota, Vermillion saw 5 inches, while Yankton had a reported 6.3 inches.

In Sioux City, the snow began falling in the morning hours and continued, lightening up at times, through the early evening hours. The sun was beginning to peek through the clouds after 6 p.m.

Milder weather, though cooler than normal, is expected for the first part of this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting daytime high temperatures of 35 degrees Monday and 38 degrees Tuesday. The average daytime high for this time of year would be closer to 62 degrees.

Monday's chilly high temperature could place it near the record coldest April 13 recorded in Sioux City -- the record currently is 34 degrees, set back in 1893.

Isolated snow flurries are possible Monday afternoon or evening, with sunny skies in the forecast for Tuesday.

