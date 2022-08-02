Sioux City sees highest forecasted temperature of the year

SIOUX CITY — It's the kind of record no one wants to see broken.

Tuesday afternoon, Sioux City residents had to reckon with a forecasted high of 102 degrees which was just one point shy of the all-time record for August 2 (set in 1930) and the highest temperature of 2022 so far (it also reached 100 degrees on Wednesday, June 29). In addition, the 102 degree benchmark bested the highest recorded temps for 2021, 2020 and 2019.

On its website, the National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls had a heat advisory stretching from noon until 8 p.m. with a description which simply read "hot."

Matthew Dux, a meteorologist for the NWS' Sioux Falls office, said there wasn't a single driver of the extreme heat folks had to contend with.

"We’ve got a weather pattern more favorable for pulling warmer air into the northern U.S.," Dux said. "There are some other mitigating factors like just how dry we’ve been this summer...If the ground is dry, it allows the ground to radiate heat back up a little more."

A high of 102 degrees wasn't even the highest forecast, in the area, for the day. Yankton, S.D. was projected to reach 105 degrees.

According to Dux, Sioux City has tended to average two days a year where temperatures climb to the century mark. "But that doesn’t mean we can’t see hundred degree temperatures as we go through August. It’s certainly possible," Dux said. He even went as far to say it's possible for there to be such a temperature recorded in September though that's only happened nine times in the past.

The heat, or even the mere threat of it, was enough to scuttle plans for the National Night Out event in Dakota City.

"Due to the forecasted extreme heat today, Dakota City Fire Department will be postponing their National Night Out to a later date to be announced later. Stay safe out there today," the Facebook post from the Dakota City Fire Department read.

Sioux City Police decided to move forward with their own event and promised all locations would "have cool drinks" but also recommended citizens bring extra water with them.

Meanwhile, at Drilling Pharmacy, on Morningside Avenue in Sioux City, staffers offered cold water for customers at checkout. The business' Twitter account advised residents to "beat the heat with Drilling Pharmacy!"

When the thermometer hits triple digits, Dux said people should try and plan necessary outdoor activities for the cooler portions of the day.

As for when there might be some relief, Dux couldn't promise much.

"The latest projections we have: The next week is going to be above normal (above 85)," Dux said. "Early to middle next week there is some potential for a brief cool down. It won’t cool down long."