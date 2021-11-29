Sioux City sees record-breaking temperatures Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City experienced record-breaking high temperatures on Monday.

As of 3 p.m., Sioux City's high for the day stood at 70 degrees, which was well above the previous record high of 63, which was set in 1998 and 2014, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The balmy December temperatures will stick around for much of the week. Kalin said Tuesday's high is expected to reach into the mid-50s

"(Tuesday) will be cooler. It'll still be well above normal," he said. "We're looking at mid-50s, but we won't be near record territory like we were today."

Kalin said highs could climb back into record territory on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Very mild at least through Thursday. Then, we start to get a little cooler, back closer to normal into the weekend," said Kalin, who noted that precipitation chances through the end of the week look "pretty small."

