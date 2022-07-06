Sioux City sees slight drop in fireworks complaints

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City officials haven't been able to completely snuff out illegal fireworks discharge, but the number of complaints over the Fourth of July holiday and in the month leading up to it were down roughly 11% from last year.

From June 1 to July 4, the Sioux City Police Department logged 295 calls for service related to fireworks. That's a decrease from the 328 calls recorded during that time frame last year.

Crime Prevention Officer Valerie Rose said she hopes the department's efforts to educate the public about fireworks laws contributed to the decline in calls.

"That could be it. Just people getting informed about the law. We've obviously been pushing stuff out on our social media as far as when it's OK to use fireworks," she said.

Since Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge in 2017, the sale of fireworks has been allowed in permanent buildings from June 1 to July 8 and in tents and other temporary structures from June 13 to July 8. Although fireworks can be sold in June and a few days after the July Fourth holiday, the window that fireworks can be discharged is much shorter. Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks are only allowed to be discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

From June 1 to July 4, Sioux City police officers issued 26 warning citations for illegal fireworks discharge. The year before, Rose said 13 citations were issued.

"This is the first year that we've actually had warning citations. That was created by one of our sergeants here. We didn't have that option last year," said Rose, who noted that warning citations don't carry a fine. "Warning citations are definitely a lot easier, a lot quicker for officers to be able to handwrite."

In January 2021, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents, the Sioux City Council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000. Before the changes, only direct violators could be charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property.

That year, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore also led a public service announcement campaign to encourage residents to adhere to the city's fireworks ordinance. That campaign continued in the days and weeks leading up to this year's holiday.

Moore said Tuesday that he is aware that there has been illegal fireworks discharge in the city. However, he said most of the residents he has spoken with have been "very happy" to see a "noticeable" decline prior to July 3 and 4.

"I do think the educational piece is making a difference. We've stepped it up quite a bit for this year and had our PSAs aired a lot more frequently than we did last year. And, we sent out notices in the water billings to the citizens again advertising the time that it was legal to discharge fireworks. I think it is making a difference," Moore said Tuesday.

Leah McInerney, a senior marketing communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, reported zero fireworks-related injuries at UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City's hospital or urgent cares over the holiday, while Michaela Feldmann, MercyOne regional communications lead, said three fireworks-related burn injuries were treated in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's emergency department.

On July 4, Rose said Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to six grass fires, a vehicle fire, a report of smoke odor and a fire in a dumpster or outside trash receptacle, which were all tied to fireworks. She said firefighters were not called to any structure fires or fireworks-related injuries.

Improperly discarded fireworks likely ignited a fire that caused moderate damage to a garage in Le Mars, according to fire officials.

At 10:54 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Third Street Northwest, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single stall detached garage. A neighbor spotted the fire and notified the home's residents.

Firefighters mounted "an aggressive interior attack" through the garage's walk-in door and cut the main overhead garage door open to gain entry to extinguish the fire, Dave Schipper, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief, said in a statement. Firefighters were able to bring the fire, which originated in the outside northwest corner of the garage, under control in about 10 minutes.

"A large firework container was located at the base of the garage on the northwest corner. This was a spent firework container, however, the remnants were still hot and the container ignited and spread to the exterior wall of the garage," the statement said. "The fire then got into the wall of the garage and into the interior of the garage itself."

Although no injuries were reported, the statement said weather conditions were "tough" on the firefighters. Several were checked and rehabilitated by EMS personnel.