SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Seniors Advisory Committee is asking citizens to complete a senior living survey in effort to enrich and enhance the quality of life for the city's senior population.
The survey, which is available now through September, targets Sioux City residents 55 and older, as well as their caretakers and family members. Survey topics include transportation, housing and health care services.
The online survey can be found at sioux-city.org/SeniorLivingSurvey2018. Copies of the survey are also available at City Hall, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Connections Area Agency on Aging, Center for Siouxland, the Pointe at Sunrise, Morningside Branch Library, Perry Creek Branch Library, Wilbur Aalfs Library, Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning, Elks Club, Brookdale and Northern Hills Living.
Results from the survey will be compiled and presented to the City Council, posted on the city's website and provided to city planners.