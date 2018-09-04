Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Seniors Advisory Committee (copy)
Buy Now

Seniors Advisory Committee chairwoman Ann E. Brodersen speaks during a committee meeting in this 2017 file photo. The seven-member board advises the City Council on a wide range of issues facing senior citizens.

 Ian Richardson, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Seniors Advisory Committee is asking citizens to complete a senior living survey in effort to enrich and enhance the quality of life for the city's senior population.

The survey, which is available now through September, targets Sioux City residents 55 and older, as well as their caretakers and family members. Survey topics include transportation, housing and health care services.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The online survey can be found at sioux-city.org/SeniorLivingSurvey2018. Copies of the survey are also available at City Hall, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Connections Area Agency on Aging, Center for Siouxland, the Pointe at Sunrise, Morningside Branch Library, Perry Creek Branch Library, Wilbur Aalfs Library, Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning, Elks Club, Brookdale and Northern Hills Living.

Results from the survey will be compiled and presented to the City Council, posted on the city's website and provided to city planners.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments