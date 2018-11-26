SIOUX CITY -- Interest in the rapid-fire sport of volleyball will certainly spike when the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Volleyball Championships returns to the Tyson Events Center for its 11th consecutive year, beginning Tuesday.
It certainly helps that Siouxland teams like Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern College will be among the 32 teams leaping at the chance for court side bragging rights during the five-day tournament. All three teams are members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
GPAC commissioner Corey Westra is predicting nothing but net for a tournament that is as much of a festival as it is the culmination of a volleyball season.
"I compare the tournament to a festival because so much is going on," he explained. "For the first three days, there will be non-stop action as teams seek to advance out of the round robin pool and into the first round of competition. That means three different matches will be played at the same time Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."
The excitement will build, Friday and Saturday, as qualifying teams continue on to first round, quarterfinal and semifinal action.
That is, until the top two teams in the nation go head-to-head for championship play.
"For the athletes, this will be making it to the playoffs and earning the chance to got to the Super Bowl," Westra said. "Making it to Sioux City is what the athletes have been working towards all season-long."
Westra said the Tyson Events Center is uniquely suited for the demands of tournament.
"I've been around the national volleyball championships for quite a few years and Sioux City stands apart from the rest," he said. "We are able to host the tournament under one roof at the Tyson Events Center and give it a championship feel."
"No matter what court you're on, you know it is the big stage," Westra added. "This is where championship teams are made."
However, it takes a small army to get the Tyson into shape within a compressed window of time.
"The minute, the (Sioux City) Musketeers game (ended on Nov. 23), crews will be melting and removing ice from the arena," Westra explained. "Within 24 hours, seating will be reconfigured and the entire space will be ready for championship volleyball."
During the five-day tournament, Westra will rely on Tyson personnel in addition to more than 100 volunteers to make sure things go smoothly for both the athletes as well as the more than estimated 21,000 fans cheering them on in the stands.
"There is a difference between the NAIA Volleyball Championships and the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championships (which Sioux City will again host from Mar. 6-12, 2019)," he said. "When a basketball team loses in the single-elimination tournament, they go home immediately. Since the volleyball teams are playing up until the qualifying rounds, many will stay the weekend."
This means that they will have plenty of time to experience Sioux City hospitality at hotels, restaurants, stores as well as tourist attractions.
"Ultimately, that is why having the NAIA Volleyball Championships in Sioux City is so special," Westra said. "We get to tout the quality of our community in a very meaningful way."
A few days prior to the start of the tournament, he can't help but smile.
"The athletes have spent so much time trying to make it to the road of Sioux City," Westra said. "We want to make sure all of their hard work was worth it."