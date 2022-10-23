Sioux City sets heat record Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record.

The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Saturday was similarly warm -- with a high temperature pegged at 82 degrees -- but did not quite break a record, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

High temperatures, coupled with the ongoing drought and wind speeds as high as 49 miles per hour, put most of the area under a fire warning on Sunday. Chapman said one fire that scorched part of Northeast Nebraska on Sunday -- near Wisner -- was hot enough to register on satellite imagery.

"We detected it on the satellite, saw a hot spot with that one," Chapman said. "When we have conditions of very high fire danger, or critical near-critical behavior, there's always somebody that's watching the satellite to see if we see any hot spots."

The drought impacting the Sioux City metro has not loosened its grip in months. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, significant parts of Northeast Nebraska -- including all of Wayne County and parts of Dakota, Dixon, Cedar and Thurston counties -- are rated at exceptional drought, the worst drought rating. The parts of the region that aren't suffering exceptional drought are rated at extreme drought, the second-worst rating.

Conditions are similar in Southeast South Dakota and much of Northwest Iowa.

Since April 1, the Sioux City area has received only 10.21 inches of rain, the driest on record. In an ordinary year, 23.32 inches would have fallen during that time period, Chapman said.

Temperatures are expected to return to a more typical pattern this week. Monday's high temperature is forecast at 57 degrees, followed by a high of 60 degrees on Tuesday and 59 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.