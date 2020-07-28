You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Shrine Circus now canceled
Sioux City Shrine Circus now canceled

2019 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus

Ringmaster Bardo Alexander leads the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus at the Tyson Events Center in this 2019 Journal file photo. This year's Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- After first being postponed from April to October due to concerns over community spread of coronavirus, the 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has now been canceled.

Abu Bekr Shriners announced the decision in a Tuesday release, so the events slated for Oct. 23-25 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City will not be held.

The Abu Bekr executive leadership in conjunction with George Cardin Circus International has decided after rescheduling the event twice to cancel the circus. Abu Bekr Circus Chairman RC Clements said in view of current coronavirus concerns, it is in the best interest of public health and personal safety to cancel this year and begin preparations for 2021.

Clements said not having the circus has "major financial ramifications to Abu Bekr Shrine Temple," but canceling is the right move. Additionally, George Cardin Circus International has canceled all remaining circus stops for the year.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The 2021 circus will be held April 14-18.

