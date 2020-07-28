Sioux City Shrine Circus now canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After first being postponed from April to October due to concerns over community spread of coronavirus, the 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has now been canceled.

Abu Bekr Shriners announced the decision in a Tuesday release, so the events slated for Oct. 23-25 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City will not be held.

The Abu Bekr executive leadership in conjunction with George Cardin Circus International has decided after rescheduling the event twice to cancel the circus. Abu Bekr Circus Chairman RC Clements said in view of current coronavirus concerns, it is in the best interest of public health and personal safety to cancel this year and begin preparations for 2021.

Clements said not having the circus has "major financial ramifications to Abu Bekr Shrine Temple," but canceling is the right move. Additionally, George Cardin Circus International has canceled all remaining circus stops for the year.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The 2021 circus will be held April 14-18.