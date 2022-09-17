 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City Skateboard Association holding "Best Trick Competition" at Le Mars Skatepark

  • 0
Le Mars skate park

Trevor Limoges, of Le Mars, Iowa, tests out a new skateboard park at Le Mars' O'Toole Park. Located at Central Avenue and Fourth Street NE, the park is one of 10 Community Betterment Projects that the nonprofit Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation assisted in funding. 

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

LE MARS, Iowa — Siouxland skateboards have a chance to do their best shredding this weekend.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Sioux City Skateboard Association is presenting a "Best Trick Skateboard Competition" at the Le Mars Skatepark on Central Avenue Northwest. According to a press release, the event is scheduled to run until 3 p.m. and there will be cash prizes for the contest. 

Immediately following the event is a "Big Deck Energy Skateboard Art Show" at Wise I Brewing on Second Street Northeast.

"Over 100 local artists have purchased blank skateboard to paint and/or decorate in their own artistic way. Each artists skateboard will be on display at Wise I Brewery from 3 p.m.-7 p.m." the release said.

More information can be found by calling 712-898-0601.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News