Sioux City Skateboard Association hosting "Best Trick Competition" on Saturday at Le Mars Skatepark

LE MARS, Iowa — Siouxland skateboards have a chance to do their best shredding this weekend.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Sioux City Skateboard Association is presenting a "Best Trick Skateboard Competition" at the Le Mars Skatepark on Central Avenue Northwest. According to a press release, the event is scheduled to run until 3 p.m. and there will be cash prizes for the contest.

Immediately following the event is a "Big Deck Energy Skateboard Art Show" at Wise I Brewing on Second Street Northeast.

"Over 100 local artists have purchased blank skateboard to paint and/or decorate in their own artistic way. Each artists skateboard will be on display at Wise I Brewery from 3 p.m.-7 p.m." the release said.

More information can be found by calling 712-898-0601.