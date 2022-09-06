Sioux City skateboarder struck by vehicle dies

Doctors on Friday declared the teen brain dead, and he remained on life support so his organs could be donated, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

McClure said the victim's name will not be released because he is a minor.

The teen was riding his skateboard in the middle of the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle at 4:48 a.m. The driver of the vehicle didn't see the skateboarder until just before hitting him, in part because it was dark, police said.